About this product

Our CBD collagen retinol anti-aging moisturizer is formulated to help boost your skin’s radiance. This cream is a favorite among both men and women.



Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took this formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



• Helps reduce fine lines

• Skin Pore size reduction

• Skin elasticity

• Firmness

• Hydrates skin

• brightens and replenishes skin



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is the only large scale, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves. Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Propylene Glycol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen, Ceteareth 20, Dimethyl MEA, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-7, Silanetriol, Glutamylamidoethyl Imidazole, Fructose Oligossacharides, Cannabis Sativa, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Porphyridium Cruentum Extract, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Polysorbate 20, Triethanolamine, Resveratrol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Fragrance (Parfum), Inositol, Phytic Acid, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Retinol Palmitate (Vitamin A Palmitate).



FDA Disclosure



The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.