About this product

Our CBD Hemp Oil for pets is designed to offer many of the same medicinal benefits of medical marijuana without the intoxicating effects because our oil has no THC. Plus, unlike many other CBD oils on the market, our CBD is organically grown and distributed from a federally registered facility from right here in the United States. In addition, each batch of oil is carefully tested for quality and purity.



In addition, our CBD is full spectrum which means all of the cannabinoids are present. Plus, our oil is is extracted from the flowers and leaves of naturally high CBD hemp plants which are carefully grown to produce the best quality CBD oil available.



CBD oil is considered beneficial to any animal with a backbone because all have an endocannabinoid system.



Description:



500mg = 1 oz bottle



Ingredients:



500 mg each /pure full spectrum CBD oil (20mg per dropper)



Carrier oil/ Pure hemp seed oil



Dosage:



Please contact your veterinarian for dosing recommendations. Our pet experts suggest starting with a few drops to a full dropper depending on desired use. Our product is not a pharmaceutical drug, it is a natural, safe, organic hemp product.



Why choose CBD BioCare?

• Full spectrum CBD products made from the highest quality concentration of CBD Oil available with purity levels exceeding 80%.

• All natural and top-quality, potent, full spectrum CBD oil.

• Our CBD Herbal Drops contain ZERO THC, thus having no known side effects & making it safe to consume at any concentration.

• These CBD Herbal Drops are legal in all 50 states in the U.S., as well as in more than 40 countries worldwide.



CBD BioCare Difference:



Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.