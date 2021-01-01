About this product

CBD is an amazing plant extract, especially for aiding people with muscle, nerve and joint pain when used topically. Our 1oz pain balm is so popular we decided to double it by offering the 2oz bottle. This cream is packed with ingredients from nature that are known to help fight inflammation. Not only is it infused with 75mg of full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) but also it contains 10% Emu Oil, Arnica Montana Flower, Squalane, Aloe and Boswellia Serrata Extract which are all ingredients that help fight inflammation naturally. All these ingredients are packed into a pain balm that soothes upon contact. In addition, this pain balm is also assisting people with wound care and skin problems.



This is a new product so if you want to read what others are saying about our pain balm read the reviews for our 1oz pain balm. ****We also offer the 1oz jar****



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Propylene Glycol, Menthol, Camphor, Oleth-12, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Cannabis Sativa, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Disodium EDTA, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Extract, Eucaplytus Globulus Leaf Oil, Silica, DMDM Hydantoin, Vegetable Glycerin, Melissa Officinalis (Lemon) Leaf Extract, Salix Alba (Willow) Bark Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E).