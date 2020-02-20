500mg CBD Oil with Blueberry OG Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
About this product
Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Blueberry-OG
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
Our most popular blend to forget about your bothersome pains by reducing inflammation. Whether your pain is physical or emotional, Blueberry OG can make it tolerable. Be as calm as our non-descript peppermint candy buddy!
Promote an overall sense of well-being. Ease your mind and body into a trance of blissful relaxation. Induce a calming, cerebral euphoria and prompt giggle fits. The lightly sedative properties of Blueberry OG make it a suitable choice for a mellow night or a laid back evening. Unwind from stressful days with a blend strong enough to ease a racing, preoccupied mind. Based on the strain that won the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup for the best Indica and best overall strain.
About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.