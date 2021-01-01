About this product

CBD DOG Health’s Natural Freeze-Dried Salmon Treats are a great healthy treat and meal topper for both cats and dogs. Made with only fresh, whole, single-sourced USDA animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated with your furry friend’s health in mind.



These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from wild-caught Alaskan salmon. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state and they contain no added synthetics or vitamins and minerals – just pure, natural goodness. CBD Dog Health pet products are created under the strictest standards.



CBD DOG Treats are produced with only 100 percent food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp plants grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.



These delicious treats are not only tasty but offer the benefits of hemp CBD in a healthy and holistic way. You can rest easy knowing that you’re providing your furry friend the best of the best.



Each 3 oz bag contains approximately 150 mg of full spectrum cannabinoids.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.