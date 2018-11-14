About this product
HEAL CBD Oil for cats and dogs contains high-concentration full spectrum cannabinoids and is excellent for clinical applications to help relieve the symptoms, pain and discomfort from autoimmune diseases, cancer, seizures, Cushing’s disease and more.
Each 1 oz bottle contains 1,100 mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in hemp oil.
This hemp oil tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids and offers the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, and terpenes.
Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
607 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
