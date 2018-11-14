About this product

HEAL CBD Oil for cats and dogs contains high-concentration full spectrum cannabinoids and is excellent for clinical applications to help relieve the symptoms, pain and discomfort from autoimmune diseases, cancer, seizures, Cushing’s disease and more.



Each 1 oz bottle contains 1,100 mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in hemp oil.



This hemp oil tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids and offers the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, and terpenes.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.