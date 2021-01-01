Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBD Dog Health

CBD Dog Health

REMEDY - CBD Hemp Healing Salve

Buy Here

About this product

This all-natural, never-greasy topical contains naturally occurring cannabinoids and is made from premium quality ingredients, blended for a refreshing, soothing, and healing experience for your pet. Each 1 oz jar contains 150 mg of cannabinoids and full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Contains coconut oil, CBD hemp oil, frankincense, eucalyptus, peppermint, and arnica essential oils.

Used topically on skin squamous cell and mammary cancers, skin growths, fungal infections, yeast infections, cysts, fatty tumors, skin infections, polyps, warts, and hematomas.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!