This all-natural, never-greasy topical contains naturally occurring cannabinoids and is made from premium quality ingredients, blended for a refreshing, soothing, and healing experience for your pet. Each 1 oz jar contains 150 mg of cannabinoids and full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Contains coconut oil, CBD hemp oil, frankincense, eucalyptus, peppermint, and arnica essential oils.



Used topically on skin squamous cell and mammary cancers, skin growths, fungal infections, yeast infections, cysts, fatty tumors, skin infections, polyps, warts, and hematomas.