• ZERO THC



• Ceramic core to maximize vape flavor



• Recommended voltage 3.0-4.8V or 3-7 watts



• Available in all 10 flavors



• Disposable



• Tank capacity 1ml with 420mg of CBD



• Compatible with 510 thread battery (battery not included)



INGREDIENTS: MCT, CBD & Terpenes



(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)



CBD CARTRIDGES MAY HELP WITH:



BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety



CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer



GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant



GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus



JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial



LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness



SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation



SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal



STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness



WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea



Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.