About this product
CBD Living ImmuniTea combines 250 mg of organic Broad-Spectrum Nano CBD with natural immune-supporting ingredients including Elderberry & Lemongrass.
Other Information
Vegan
Gluten-free
Non-GMO
Natural ingredients used
THC-free
CBD Living uses only 100% organic hemp sourced from state-licensed farms in Oregon and Colorado.
Made in the USA
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.