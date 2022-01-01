About this product
CBD Living’s PM Syrup is an excellent way to get your daily amount of CBD as well as sleep more soundly. CBD Living PM Syrup combines the power of CBD with natural sleep aid melatonin to reduce pain and inflammation.
CBD Living’s Syrups are produced with 100% natural ingredients and help treat a wide array of health-related symptoms. CBD Living Syrups allow the user to adjust the CBD dosage as needed.
CBD Living Syrups contain nano-CBD which improves bioavailability and increases absorption.
Each 118 mL bottle of CBD Living PM Syrup contains 120 mg of full-spectrum nano-CBD extracts and 16mg of melatonin.
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.