About this product

This tincture oil is formulated with 100% organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extracts to give your dog a delicate blend of natural CBD flavor. Specifically designed for dogs, this CBD tincture oil is ideal to improve overall well-being, stability, and development in your dog. It consists of Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) that are a unique form of nutritional fat to offer a wide range of positive health benefits including weight management.



The Isolate Dog Care Tincture Oil contains the purest form of CBD Oil and does not contain THC (a psychoactive element). Hence, this tincture is ideal to use daily for dogs with minimal side effects. Isolate Dog Care Tincture Oil comes in a small bottle that enables you to carry it anywhere along while traveling so that your dog never misses the dose of wellness.