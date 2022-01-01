About this product
Like all CBD Nutrition Online products, it is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist with more than 18 years of experience. All CBD products are extracted from hemp using CO2 super-critical fluid extraction, and all final products are lab tested ensuring what’s on the label matches precisely to what’s in the bottle.
This product contains a long-lasting supply of CBD oil than our smaller products and packs a healthy strength dosage, perfect for all CBD users.
