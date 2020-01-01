CBD stands for CANNABIDIOL – The most naturally-occurring and most abundant non-psychoactive cannabinoid component found in cannabis that comprises up to 40% of the plant (Stalks and Seeds). It is commonly used as a dietary supplement to help support overall health. CBD is the most studied natural cannabinoid and according to many researchers, CBD may be the single most important cannabinoid ever discovered.CBD, it’s not going to get you high but it sure is causing a buzz in both the health field as well as the news media. Over the past year or so, there has been a huge up-swing in CBD interest as a result of the tremendous amount of studies done regarding its therapeutic properties. It has been rumored CBD from industrial hemp has become the next big discovery in assisting our bodies to lead a healthier life.