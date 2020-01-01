CBD Professionals

BD Professional's team of seasoned professionals understand the nuances of the rapidly changing legal landscape and best management practices required to operate a safe and legal cannabis cultivation site, delivery service, dispensary, or distribution company in California. Our team's robust industry experience and expertise in the legal representation of cannabis businesses includes: Legal formation of cannabis collectives and business entities across the State of California including research and legal counsel regarding applicable local ordinances governing related business activities. Obtaining city or county permits for operation of dispensaries, delivery services, distribution, transportation, manufacturing, and cultivation sites with zoning and legal compliance expertise. Drafting, review, and negotiation of business agreements with business partners and employees. Preparation of corporate governance documents including articles, bylaws, minutes, and board resolutions. Resolution of business disputes. ​ Representation of collectives in tax matters before the Board of Equalization and employment matters before the Department of Labor.