Royal Vibes Flamin Hot Weedos have been infused with 250MG of Delta 8 THC and are absolutely delicious!
And remember, as good as this chip tastes, please start small until you become familiar and comfortable with the effects, then adjust accordingly.
Serving Suggestion: 5mg - 10mg
Each package contains 250mg of Delta 8.
Wait 60-90 minutes for effect and do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Do not eat or drink our products all at one time unless you are experienced with the product as effects may be delayed. Each bite is different for everyone.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
This product may cause intoxicating and or psychoactive effects.
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.