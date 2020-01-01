 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor
CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor Cover Photo

CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

CBD infused skin care products from Axia Medical Solutions

Products are from a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor, FDA compliant.
Products are from a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor, FDA compliant.
These products have been featured in medical journals, magazines, and at Oscar Red Carpet events.
These products have been featured in medical journals, magazines, and at Oscar Red Carpet events.
Medical Grade topical skin care products infused with CBD
Medical Grade topical skin care products infused with CBD

About CBDermesse Skin Care by Axia Medical Solutions: A California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor

Axia Medical Solutions is a California licensed Wholesale Drug Distributor and is FDA Compliant. The CBDermesse skin care products are an extension of the popular Dermesse anti-aging and acne products that are sold through physician's offices. In addition, the CBDermesse brand includes CBD infused acne, anti-aging, and soothing products. All CBD raw material is Broad Spectrum and tested to a 0.0% THC level. The CBDermesse and Dermesse brands are produced by Axia Medical Solutions, LLC.

Lotions

more products

Seeds

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Available in

United States