Our CBD-infused Foot Masks are an effective fusion of broad spectrum CBD and powerful active botanicals to target fatigued and dry skin. Fun and easy to use, slip these Foot Masks on and experience the skin-softening benefits of coconut oil and sweet almond oil. Available in refreshing Lavender and cooling Peppermint.
* 50mg of Broad Spectrum CBD
* Easy-to-Use, Slip-on Booties Rich in Hydrating Botanicals
* Softer Skin and Happier Feet in 20 Minutes
* Calming Peppermint and Relaxing Lavender
* Coconut and Sweet Almond Oil for Smoother Skin
* 100% Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO Hemp, Cruelty-Free
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
