About this product
Nothing goes down easier than a calming shot of CBD and a cold glass of lemonade or fruit punch— thankfully our Lemonade and Berry CBD Chill Shots are here to bring you the best of both worlds! Ready-to-Drink (but best chilled), our shots combine 20mg of broad spectrum CBD and 200mg of L-Theanine to bring your body and mind a lasting sense of chill.
* Broad Spectrum CBD 20mg per Serving
* 200mg of L-Theanine; a calming amino acid
* Relaxing Vitamin B6, Magnesium, and Zinc
* Naturally Sweetened, Zero Added Sugars, and 100% Vegan
About this brand
CBDfx
At CBDfx, our mission is to deliver the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products on the planet, to new and experienced users alike. From seed to sale, CBDfx products are always organic, always innovative, and always crafted to bring you a truly exceptional CBD experience.
Ali Esmaili and Jameson Rodgers launched CBDfx in 2014 with the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable wellness benefits found in CBD. Over the last seven years, CBDfx has grown from its San Fernando Valley roots to become the second largest privately held CBD company in the world with more than 100 employees. With a dedication to providing the finest full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products on the market, CBDfx continues to grow by providing the best products possible from the highest-quality ingredients.
