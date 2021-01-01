About this product

The CBDfx 50mg CBD Overnight Recovery Mini Balm is a travel-sized topical designed for effortless use, restoring your body through the night while you sleep… without taking up a ton of room in your pocket, purse, or suitcase. High quality CBD is joined by other organic ingredients in providing your body with the soothing support that it desires. Lavender and chamomile offer soft, sweet aromas that will put your body at ease while the balm targets areas of sensitivity and soreness.