About this product
When things feel gloomy and you’re in a funk, a little dose of plant-powered bliss may be just what you need to lift your mood. Introducing Bliss Synergy CBC + CBD Oil, a full-spectrum tincture designed to help lift your spirits thanks to the wellness potential of hemp-derived plant extracts. Carefully crafted by our expert botanists, Bliss Synergy combines 300mg of cannabichromene (CBC) and 600mg of CBD that work in synergy to enhance the benefits of both, a process we know as the Entourage Effect. CBD has been shown to increase levels of anandamide, a cannabinoid made by the body that’s linked to feelings of temporary bliss called the “runner’s high.” Start your day with an easy-to-measure serving of this CBD oil, enjoy its natural orange flavor and 100% clean ingredients, and feel it lift your spirits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDistillery®
CBDistillery®️ was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives with the people’s best interests in mind. Our founders saw that the emerging CBD industry was vastly overpriced and quickly becoming saturated with inferior products.
Our goal is to empower users to achieve balanced health and wellness using carefully formulated, rigorously tested and quality-assured CBD products. From delivering plant-powered remedies to support physical and mental health to offering trustworthiness and transparency through industry research, CBD education and customer testimonials, we’re here to support customers’ wellness journeys and help users discover the best version of themselves.
We want you to feel confident in the products you entrust with supporting your wellness journey. That’s why at CBDistillery we strive to follow stringent industry guidelines set forth by the FDA.
Our expert botanist distills high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products using non-GMO, U.S.-grown industrial hemp which are third-party tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistency. Our CBD supplements feature 100% clean ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. That’s why our products are recommended by Dr. Kevin Frey, a Mayo Clinic-trained health care provider and internal medicine specialist.
Transparency is very important to us, so you can also scan a QR code on each product to see third-party test results and confirm that the CBD product you select meets regulatory requirements.
Our goal is to empower users to achieve balanced health and wellness using carefully formulated, rigorously tested and quality-assured CBD products. From delivering plant-powered remedies to support physical and mental health to offering trustworthiness and transparency through industry research, CBD education and customer testimonials, we’re here to support customers’ wellness journeys and help users discover the best version of themselves.
We want you to feel confident in the products you entrust with supporting your wellness journey. That’s why at CBDistillery we strive to follow stringent industry guidelines set forth by the FDA.
Our expert botanist distills high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products using non-GMO, U.S.-grown industrial hemp which are third-party tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistency. Our CBD supplements feature 100% clean ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. That’s why our products are recommended by Dr. Kevin Frey, a Mayo Clinic-trained health care provider and internal medicine specialist.
Transparency is very important to us, so you can also scan a QR code on each product to see third-party test results and confirm that the CBD product you select meets regulatory requirements.