CBDistillery®️ was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives with the people’s best interests in mind. Our founders saw that the emerging CBD industry was vastly overpriced and quickly becoming saturated with inferior products.



Our goal is to empower users to achieve balanced health and wellness using carefully formulated, rigorously tested and quality-assured CBD products. From delivering plant-powered remedies to support physical and mental health to offering trustworthiness and transparency through industry research, CBD education and customer testimonials, we’re here to support customers’ wellness journeys and help users discover the best version of themselves.



We want you to feel confident in the products you entrust with supporting your wellness journey. That’s why at CBDistillery we strive to follow stringent industry guidelines set forth by the FDA.



Our expert botanist distills high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products using non-GMO, U.S.-grown industrial hemp which are third-party tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistency. Our CBD supplements feature 100% clean ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. That’s why our products are recommended by Dr. Kevin Frey, a Mayo Clinic-trained health care provider and internal medicine specialist.



Transparency is very important to us, so you can also scan a QR code on each product to see third-party test results and confirm that the CBD product you select meets regulatory requirements.