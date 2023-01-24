About this product
After receiving dozens of 5-star reviews in tincture form, one of our customers’ favorite hemp-derived supplements has arrived in an even more convenient serving. Bring the wellness potential of cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) to your daily routine in pre-measured servings with Raw Synergy CBDA + CBD Softgels. CBDA, extracted from the flowering buds of the female hemp plant, is the rawest form of CBD on the market. Our expert botanists carefully formulated these softgels to deliver a precise 1:1 ratio of 17mg of CBDA and 17mg of CBD so you can experience a boost in the Entourage Effect when the two compounds interact with your Endocannabinoid System (ECS). Studies have shown the ECS can help to support the immune system and help it to recover. This softgel offers a tasteless and consistent dose of plant-powered wellness in easily packable form to suit your on-the-go lifestyle.
CBDistillery®
CBDistillery®️ was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado natives with the people’s best interests in mind. Our founders saw that the emerging CBD industry was vastly overpriced and quickly becoming saturated with inferior products.
Our goal is to empower users to achieve balanced health and wellness using carefully formulated, rigorously tested and quality-assured CBD products. From delivering plant-powered remedies to support physical and mental health to offering trustworthiness and transparency through industry research, CBD education and customer testimonials, we’re here to support customers’ wellness journeys and help users discover the best version of themselves.
We want you to feel confident in the products you entrust with supporting your wellness journey. That’s why at CBDistillery we strive to follow stringent industry guidelines set forth by the FDA.
Our expert botanist distills high-quality, hemp-derived CBD products using non-GMO, U.S.-grown industrial hemp which are third-party tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistency. Our CBD supplements feature 100% clean ingredients with no artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners. That’s why our products are recommended by Dr. Kevin Frey, a Mayo Clinic-trained health care provider and internal medicine specialist.
Transparency is very important to us, so you can also scan a QR code on each product to see third-party test results and confirm that the CBD product you select meets regulatory requirements.
