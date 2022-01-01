About this product
30ml with 250mg of Full Spectrum – 99.9% THC-Free
Premium Organic & All Natural with no additives or preservatives
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Ingredients: Full Spectrum Hemp Seed Oil and Natural Bacon Flavor
Use directly in pet’s mouth or in food. For pets under 25lbs. use 0.6mL (approx. 24 drops/ 1 full dropper) twice daily, or as desired.
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!