About this product
2.16oz/60g of Pure Hemp extract – 5mg per Treat & 99.9% THC-Free
Premium Organic & All Natural with no preservatives
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Ingredients: Rice bran, Cane Molasses, Rice Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Cheese Flavor, Lecithin, Safflower Oil, Glycerin, Passion Flower, Valerian Root, Ginger Root, Ascorbic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate, PCR Hemp Oil, Vitamin E.
Premium Organic & All Natural with no preservatives
Made in hemp farms in the USA
Ingredients: Rice bran, Cane Molasses, Rice Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Cheese Flavor, Lecithin, Safflower Oil, Glycerin, Passion Flower, Valerian Root, Ginger Root, Ascorbic Acid, Sorbic Acid, Calcium Propionate, PCR Hemp Oil, Vitamin E.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!