Finally, sweet CBD relief for those wary of taking alternative forms. Our CBD Gummies are made with many of the same ingredients as our other products, including all-natural CBD from hemp plants grown right here in the U.S.A. By extracting and preserving pure CBD isolate, we are able to maintain an exact concentration of CBD in every batch.



Not only are these CBD Gummies good for you, they taste great too! With a range of strengths and flavors, we’ve got the perfect dose of delicious CBD to satisfy your needs. From a midday snack to help boost your immune system to the perfect nightcap for a restful night’s sleep, our CBD Gummies make the sweetest combo of natural relief and tasty treat. Try it out today and taste just what we’re talking about!



- 30 gummies of 10mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol)

- Broad-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc.

- Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids

- 100% organic, USA-grown/processed, non-GMO, and gluten-free, and vegan