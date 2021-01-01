About this product

Enriched with high concentrations of CBD, Arnica, Vitamin B6, and MSM, cbdMD Inflammation Formula was designed with one goal in mind, recovery. Targeting inflammation caused by nerves, tendons, muscles and ligaments, every unique ingredient has a specific purpose: Arnica for white cell stimulation, Vitamin B6 to repair inflammatory and arthritic damage, and MSM for increased flexibility and absorption within cellular walls. Be proactive and help your body get back to its optimal performace as quickly as possible. Made with 100% USA grown and processed, non-GMO, organic hemp



-1500mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving

-Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc.

-Arnica, B6, MSM, and other beneficial molecules, terpenes, and amino acids

-100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan