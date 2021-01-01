About this product

By removing all the guesswork, cbdMD Oil Capsules offer a quick and easy approach to CBD. Our CBD oil is extracted using an innovative, hybrid full-spectrum technique – this proprietary process creates a true full-plant cannabinoid extract without any risk of contamination from THC. It combines the elements of the purest crystalline CBD isolate with the plant’s other valuable cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and essential oils needed to achieve the infamous “entourage effect”. Each CBD capsule contains an exact concentration making them one of the most efficient and effortless products we offer. We only use 100% organic hemp cultivated on our farm and fully processed at our lab. Our CBD is also non-gmo and gluten free.



-60 capsules of 16.7mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol)

-Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc.

-Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids

-100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, and gluten free