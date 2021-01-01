About this product

cbdMD Oil Tincture Drops contain the highest premium cannabidiol currently legal in the United States. Our proprietary "hybrid full-spectrum" process produces the world's purest CBD while preserving the plant's other valuable cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and essential oils necessary to ensure the highly sought after “entourage effect.” This innovative technique produces the industry's only true full-plant cannabinoid extract containing zero THC.

We only use 100% organic hemp, grown and processed at our farms and facility in the United States. Gluten-free and vegan certified, our CBD oil tincture drops are also non-GMO.

In addition to the natural flavor option, we offer a variety of all-natural, awarding winning flavors: mint, orange, and berry. Each variety provides just a hint of flavor to leave your taste buds satisfied.



-25mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving

-Full-spectrum cannabinoid extract containing CBG, CBDV, etc.

-Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids

-100% organic, USA grown/ processed, non-gmo, gluten free, and vegan