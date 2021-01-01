Loading…
cbdMD Vape Oil was designed specifically with you in mind by combining all of the medicinal and healthy benefits of CBD oil in a convenient, vapable option. Vaping CBD oil allows for CBD to be absorbed by the lungs, into the bloodstream, and across the blood-brain barrier. Meaning that vaping CBD as opposed to oral ingestion allows the beneficial properties to bypass the first-pass effect, with as much as four times the amount of CBD being absorbed into the body at a much quicker rate - allowing for 50 to 60% of maximum bioavailability! The initial effects of vaping can usually be felt within a few minutes and generally wear off after a couple of hours. Don’t be concerned if you don’t notice immediate relief as it could take up to 2 weeks before desired results become consistent. Our CBD Vape Oil, like all of our products, comes from organically grown American hemp which is certified non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free. Our premium cannabinoids are extracted using only the cleanest of methods - CO2 Full-Spectrum extraction - to ensure that every healthy property of the hemp plant is available to you. We combine our all-natural CBD Oil with a PG/VG combination, as opposed to MCT oil which can cause lung discomfort and pneumococcal pneumonia, to provide the purest vape on the market. Our CBD Vape Oil also comes in three convenient flavors: Mint, Orange, and Vanilla, available in 30mL and 60mL bottles with varying concentration.

-10mg of USA Grade-A Premium CBD (Cannabidiol) per serving
-Hybrid Full-Spectrum extraction ensures all vital plant properties are extracted including CBG, CBDV, essential oils, amino acids, terpenes, and other beneficial molecules
-100% USA Grown/Processed, Organic, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, and Vegan
