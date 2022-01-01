Unlock the power of a full plant profile with our high potency full spectrum Delta 9 THC Gummies. Do you love our broad spectrum and low potency full spectrum formulas but are looking for a wellness boost? Look no further! Within each gummy, there is 10 mg of Delta 9 THC and 50 mg of CBD that work together to give you the ultimate feeling of calm and balance in one delicious treat. When multiple cannabinoids and terpenes from hemp work alongside Delta 9 THC, you get a more effective and well-balanced experience. You can give them a try for a low price with our sample pack too – so what are you waiting for?



Includes 10 mg of Delta 9 THC and 50 mg of CBD per gummy

Legal and Farm Bill compliant in most states

Enjoy the delicious Blue Razz flavor

Must be 21 years or older to purchase

Gluten-Free and Vegan