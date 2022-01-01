The ultimate feeling of calm and balance is waiting for you in one delicious treat. Are you looking for a product that will take your wellness to a higher level? Unlock the power of a full plant profile with our high potency full spectrum Delta 9 THC Gummies. Embrace a greater feeling of wellness, relaxation, and sense of calm each time you treat yourself to these! When the Delta 9 THC works alongside all the other cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp, it gives you a more effective and well-balanced experience. If you’re a CBD oil user but feel you might need that extra boost of benefits, look no further.



Includes 10 mg of Delta 9 THC and 50 mg of CBD Per Serving

Farm Bill Compliant and Legal in Most States

Enjoy Cherry or Blue Razz Flavors

Vegan and Gluten-Free

Must be 21 Years or Older to Purchase