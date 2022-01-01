About this product
The ultimate feeling of calm and balance is waiting for you in one delicious treat. Are you looking for a product that will take your wellness to a higher level? Unlock the power of a full plant profile with our high potency full spectrum Delta 9 THC Gummies. Embrace a greater feeling of wellness, relaxation, and sense of calm each time you treat yourself to these! When the Delta 9 THC works alongside all the other cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp, it gives you a more effective and well-balanced experience. If you’re a CBD oil user but feel you might need that extra boost of benefits, look no further.
About this brand
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
