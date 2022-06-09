About this product
The iconic pen-style battery, M3 series, is back at it again with a new member of its family – the M3 Plus, a simpler solution to those who like to switch it up between flavor and potency.
At just a switch away, personalize your experience with two different heat options that allow you to find your perfect hit. Along with its dual heat settings, M3 Plus is equipped with a stable battery, assisting the delivery of consistent vapors and taste of your favorite contents.
Instantly activated via inhalation, pick up an M3 Plus and allow it to take you on a magical journey.
Specs:
Battery capacity: 350mAh
Dimensions: Φ12 x 86.4H (mm)
Body: Stainless steel
Standard 510 thread
Dual-heat slide switch
Inhale activated
Built-in LED indicator
Type-C charging
Available for customization
No product reviews
About this brand
CCELL
Since our journey began in 2016, we aspired to change the world through the power of science and innovative technology.
CCELL is a technology brand and global innovator in portable vaporizers that revolutionized the industry by introducing the unrivaled ceramic heating element. CCELL’s batteries have been meticulously tested and built and has proven to be stable, consistent, and lasts longer than most products in the market.
We are dedicated to continually advancing our R&D resources, strengthening production capability, and designing a reliable quality control system to provide top-notch products for our business partners and consumers.
