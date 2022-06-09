The iconic pen-style battery, M3 series, is back at it again with a new member of its family – the M3 Plus, a simpler solution to those who like to switch it up between flavor and potency.



At just a switch away, personalize your experience with two different heat options that allow you to find your perfect hit. Along with its dual heat settings, M3 Plus is equipped with a stable battery, assisting the delivery of consistent vapors and taste of your favorite contents.



Instantly activated via inhalation, pick up an M3 Plus and allow it to take you on a magical journey.



Specs:

Battery capacity: 350mAh

Dimensions: Φ12 x 86.4H (mm)

Body: Stainless steel

Standard 510 thread

Dual-heat slide switch

Inhale activated

Built-in LED indicator

Type-C charging

Available for customization

