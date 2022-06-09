About this product
Designed in California, the one-of-a-kind PALM features an iconic sleek style. Backed by a large battery, PALM can preeminently generate more than 250 puffs with every charge. Featuring a sleek, textured palm-fitting design, enjoy every puff with discretion and an uncompromised vaping experience.
PALM is equipped with CCELL cartridge and battery, the ultimate combination of aesthetics and functionality. Its magnetic connector seamlessly attaches cartridges with just a snap and its inhalation activation indicated with a stealth breathing LED. Petite, fine-textured grip housed with aluminum alloy featuring nifty partial oil view design, PALM is your discretion on-the-go.
Specs:
Battery Capacity: 500mAh
Dimensions: 55.0H × 42.0W × 8.9D (mm)
Aluminum Alloy Housing
Standard 510 Thread
Inhale activated
Magnetic Connection
Build-in LED Indicator
Micro-USB Charging Enabled
Available for Customization
About this brand
CCELL
Since our journey began in 2016, we aspired to change the world through the power of science and innovative technology.
CCELL is a technology brand and global innovator in portable vaporizers that revolutionized the industry by introducing the unrivaled ceramic heating element. CCELL’s batteries have been meticulously tested and built and has proven to be stable, consistent, and lasts longer than most products in the market.
We are dedicated to continually advancing our R&D resources, strengthening production capability, and designing a reliable quality control system to provide top-notch products for our business partners and consumers.
