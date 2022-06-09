Superior inside and out, Rizo is a real game changer for the 510 thread batteries.



Featuring a premium full-metallic casing, this palm-fitting battery was designed to not only look good but also spice up your vaping experience. Inside this tiny body embeds a 3-bar battery status LED as well as a no-nonsense slide switch that allows you to quickly shift between your preferred heating temperature. The inhalation sensation is further amplified with the gentle haptic feedback so that every breath comes to life.



Specs:

Battery Capacity: 300mAh

Output Voltage: 2.8V (L) -3.3V (H)

Dimensions: 62.7H x 34W x 14.8D (mm)

Materials: Aluminum, zinc alloy, PC, silicone

Standard 510 thread

Dual-heat slide switch

Inhale activation

Haptic feedback

Drop-in magnetic connection

3-bar LED indicator

Type-C charging

Available for customization

