About this product
Superior inside and out, Rizo is a real game changer for the 510 thread batteries.
Featuring a premium full-metallic casing, this palm-fitting battery was designed to not only look good but also spice up your vaping experience. Inside this tiny body embeds a 3-bar battery status LED as well as a no-nonsense slide switch that allows you to quickly shift between your preferred heating temperature. The inhalation sensation is further amplified with the gentle haptic feedback so that every breath comes to life.
Specs:
Battery Capacity: 300mAh
Output Voltage: 2.8V (L) -3.3V (H)
Dimensions: 62.7H x 34W x 14.8D (mm)
Materials: Aluminum, zinc alloy, PC, silicone
Standard 510 thread
Dual-heat slide switch
Inhale activation
Haptic feedback
Drop-in magnetic connection
3-bar LED indicator
Type-C charging
Available for customization
Featuring a premium full-metallic casing, this palm-fitting battery was designed to not only look good but also spice up your vaping experience. Inside this tiny body embeds a 3-bar battery status LED as well as a no-nonsense slide switch that allows you to quickly shift between your preferred heating temperature. The inhalation sensation is further amplified with the gentle haptic feedback so that every breath comes to life.
Specs:
Battery Capacity: 300mAh
Output Voltage: 2.8V (L) -3.3V (H)
Dimensions: 62.7H x 34W x 14.8D (mm)
Materials: Aluminum, zinc alloy, PC, silicone
Standard 510 thread
Dual-heat slide switch
Inhale activation
Haptic feedback
Drop-in magnetic connection
3-bar LED indicator
Type-C charging
Available for customization
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CCELL
Since our journey began in 2016, we aspired to change the world through the power of science and innovative technology.
CCELL is a technology brand and global innovator in portable vaporizers that revolutionized the industry by introducing the unrivaled ceramic heating element. CCELL’s batteries have been meticulously tested and built and has proven to be stable, consistent, and lasts longer than most products in the market.
We are dedicated to continually advancing our R&D resources, strengthening production capability, and designing a reliable quality control system to provide top-notch products for our business partners and consumers.
CCELL is a technology brand and global innovator in portable vaporizers that revolutionized the industry by introducing the unrivaled ceramic heating element. CCELL’s batteries have been meticulously tested and built and has proven to be stable, consistent, and lasts longer than most products in the market.
We are dedicated to continually advancing our R&D resources, strengthening production capability, and designing a reliable quality control system to provide top-notch products for our business partners and consumers.