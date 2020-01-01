 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CDX Analytics

About CDX Analytics

CDX Analytics has heavily invested in state-of-the-art instrumentation that is distinguished in producing all results required by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) and is also proficient at the highest level of current marijuana research. Our facility allows us to ensure state compliance and push the envelope in product optimization. Partial Equipment List Liquid Chromatography Tandem Mass Spectrometer (LC-MSMS) Liquid Chromatography Ultraviolet Spectrometer (LC-UV) Headspace Gas Chromatography with Flame Ionization Detection (HS-GC-FID) Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS) DNA polymerize chain reaction technology (PCR) Gas Phase Karl Fischer Titrator Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP)