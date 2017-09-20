About this product
About this strain
Cali Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
161 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!