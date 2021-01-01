About this product

We produce our vape oils with a supercritical CO2 extraction process-- producing pure, high quality oil with no residual solvents. The final product is smooth and flavorful: perfect for vaporization! We offer vape cartridges in every strain we cultivate--ensuring quality at every step of the process.



Chemdawg is a hybrid cannabis strain that has become a hall of famer over the years. Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Consumers can expect to

have a high-potency, cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.