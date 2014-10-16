Our pre-rolls are packed by hand to ensure each pre-roll headed out the door are up to our high quality standards. Convenient and easy--pre-rolls take the struggle out of rolling your own. Let us take care of it for you! We offer single pre-rolls in every strain we grow! Singles are best for solo or small group smoke sessions!



Chemdawg is a hybrid cannabis strain that has become a hall of famer over the years.

Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Consumers can expect to

have a high-potency, cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.