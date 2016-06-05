About this product
About this strain
Chemo effects
Reported by real people like you
173 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
72% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
48% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
42% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
