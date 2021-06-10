Cedar Creek Cannabis
Jack Herer CO2 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
We produce our vape oils with a supercritical CO2 extraction process-- producing pure, high quality oil with no residual solvents. The final product is smooth and flavorful: perfect for vaporization! We offer vape cartridges in every strain we cultivate--ensuring quality at every step of the process.
What's better than Jack Herer? A propagation procured from Jack Herer's son! Intrigued? Try it for yourself and you'll understand. This spicy, pine-scented strain has gained a lot of respect for its overall quality and potency. The common effects are blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
What's better than Jack Herer? A propagation procured from Jack Herer's son! Intrigued? Try it for yourself and you'll understand. This spicy, pine-scented strain has gained a lot of respect for its overall quality and potency. The common effects are blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!