About this product

We produce our vape oils with a supercritical CO2 extraction process-- producing pure, high quality oil with no residual solvents. The final product is smooth and flavorful: perfect for vaporization! We offer vape cartridges in every strain we cultivate--ensuring quality at every step of the process.



What's better than Jack Herer? A propagation procured from Jack Herer's son! Intrigued? Try it for yourself and you'll understand. This spicy, pine-scented strain has gained a lot of respect for its overall quality and potency. The common effects are blissful, clear-headed, and creative.