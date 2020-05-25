About this product
About this strain
Lilac Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
169 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!