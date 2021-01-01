About this product

Our pre-rolls are packed by hand to ensure each pre-roll headed out the door are up to our high quality standards. Convenient and easy--pre-rolls take the struggle out of rolling your own. Let us take care of it for you! We offer single pre-rolls in every strain we grow! Singles are best for solo or small group smoke sessions!



Our Santa Cruz strain's aroma is pure fuel while the flavor opens up with notes of pine, earth, and lemon. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day, but beware, this strain has been known to reach toward 30% THC.