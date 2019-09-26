About this product

Kick back in your adirondack as you gaze into the waters of Lake Tahoe and take in the fresh outdoor aroma of earthy pine with a spritz of lemon! The perfect outdoor experience to release and refresh!



1 gram Delta-8 Tahoe OG Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



*Battery pen not included



This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.