Hemp General Store

Delta 8 Zkittlez Cartridge

Select this strawberry sensation with herbal note surprises. Oh, and yes, we added a cherry on top!

1 gram Delta-8 Zkittlez Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.

*Battery pen not included

This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.
