About this product

Select this strawberry sensation with herbal note surprises. Oh, and yes, we added a cherry on top!



1 gram Delta-8 Zkittlez Express Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins.



*Battery pen not included



This product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry weight basis.