Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

9 Pound Hammer

by Central Maine Flower
IndicaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of 9 lb Hammer
9 lb Hammer

9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

9 lb Hammer effects

Reported by real people like you
734 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
65% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Central Maine Flower
Central Maine Flower
Shop products
Central Maine Flower is a medical marijuana boutique that strives to provide exceptional customer service, products and experience to our customers.