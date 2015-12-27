Animal Cookies, also known as "Animal Crackers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing two legendary strains, GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

Questions about Animal Cookies

Is Animal Cookies an indica or sativa?

Animal Cookies is a hybrid, meaning it has both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Animal Cookies make you feel?

Consumers report Animal Cookies makes you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric.

How does Animal Cookies taste?

Animal Cookies taste earthy, sweet, and pungent.

What terpenes are in Animal Cookies?

Animal Cookies features a peppery terpene profile with caryophyllene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Animal Cookies?

Strains similar to Animal Cookies include Mendo Breath, Sherbert, and Creme Brulee.