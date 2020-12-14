About this strain
Blue Gelato, also known as "Blue Gelato #41," is a deliciously sweet hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing DJ Short’s old school Blueberry with GSC and Sherbert. With so many delicious strains at play, Blue Gelato puts out a smooth earthy, citrus, and fruity terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells. As for the high, you can expect to feel lofty and free in a state of euphoric bliss. Blue Gelato was originally bred by Barnys Farm.
Blue Gelato effects
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Central Maine Flower
Central Maine Flower is a medical marijuana boutique that strives to provide exceptional customer service, products and experience to our customers.