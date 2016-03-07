About this strain
Silver Haze
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
524 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
30% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
