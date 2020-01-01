 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Certified Kind

Certified Kind

About Certified Kind

Certified Kind offers certification, education, and consultation for cannabis growers and edibles processors that are committed to earth friendly practices. The Certified Kind rules are similar to USDA Organic but Certified Kind has additional requirements to ensure fair treatment of labor plus rules that address environmental issues specific to cannabis production. Certified Kind is guided by leading experts in organic certification compliance.