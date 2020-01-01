Certified Kind
About Certified Kind
Certified Kind offers certification, education, and consultation for cannabis growers and edibles processors that are committed to earth friendly practices. The Certified Kind rules are similar to USDA Organic but Certified Kind has additional requirements to ensure fair treatment of labor plus rules that address environmental issues specific to cannabis production. Certified Kind is guided by leading experts in organic certification compliance.